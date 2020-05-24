President condoles with families of Shaheed FC officers, personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday phoned the bereaved families of Shaheed FC officers and personnel who had sacrificed their lives in Balochistan and expressed his condolences.

Paying tributes to the Shaheed soldiers, he said the whole nation saluted them on their sacrifices, said a press release.

The president also prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada and for the families to bear the losses with fortitude.

Those included families of Major Nadeem Bhatti, Naik Jamshaid, Lance Naik Khyzar Hayat, Lance Naik Taimoor, Sepoy Nadeem, Sepoy Sajid, Naib Subedar Ahsanullah Kha, Naik Zubair Kha, Naik Ejaz Ahmed, Naik Mola Bukhsh and Naik Noor Muhammad. These officers and personnel embraced Shahadat on May 8 and 18.