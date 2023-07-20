President condoles with families of soldiers, martyred in Zhob terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday condoled with the family members of Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Zhob, Balochistan on July 12.

He paid tributes to the martyrs and appreciated their services for their country.

The president contacted with the family members of Havaldar Muhammad Usman, Subedar Sikandar and Naeb Subedar Mustafa via telephone to offer his condolences and sympathies to them.

He also extended his sympathies to the family members of Lance Naek Gul Hameed, Neak Javed Shehzad, Sepoy Muhammad Yousuf, Faheem and Maqsood.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, President Alvi thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also acknowledged the martyred troops' sacrifices and love for their country.

President Alvi prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.