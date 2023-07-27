Open Menu

President Condoles With Families Of Soldiers Martyred In Sui Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

President condoles with families of soldiers martyred in Sui terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday condoled with the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Sui, Balochistan on July 13.

He called via telephone, the family members of those martyred and paid tribute to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country's security.

President Alvi talked to the family members of Naek Ismail Khan, Sepoy Abdul Ghafoor and Sepoy Shafqat Ullah, and expressed sympathies with them.

Paying tribute to the martyrs' patriotism and bravery President Alvi thanked their families on behalf of the nation for their sacrifices.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in Paradise.

