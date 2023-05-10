UrduPoint.com

President Condoles With Family Members Of Martyred Soldiers

Published May 10, 2023

President condoles with family members of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Dir Duni area of North Waziristan on May 4, and express sympathies with them.

He talked to the family members of martyred Havaldar Saleem and Naek Javed, Sepoy Bismillah Han, Syed Rajjab and Hazrat Bilal and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss.

The president saluted the martyrs for their utmost love for their country and devotion to their duties.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, he thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.

