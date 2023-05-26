UrduPoint.com

President Condoles With Family Members Of Martyred Soldiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 11:20 AM

President condoles with family members of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday talked to the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Tank, South Waziristan and Gulab Post, Balochistan on May 20, 2023.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed sympathies with their families.

He called the family members of martyred Naek Muhammad Attique and Rajjab Ali via telephone and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The president also talked to the family members of Sepoy Mudassir, Abdul Qadir and Zaheer Ahmed who embraced martyrdom in Gulab Post and Zarghoon areas of Balochistan.

The president saluted the martyrs for their utmost love for their country and devotion to their duties.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, President Alvi thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Tank May Post Family Love Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Ind ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.