President condoles with family members of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday talked to the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Tank, South Waziristan and Gulab Post, Balochistan on May 20, 2023.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed sympathies with their families.

He called the family members of martyred Naek Muhammad Attique and Rajjab Ali via telephone and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The president also talked to the family members of Sepoy Mudassir, Abdul Qadir and Zaheer Ahmed who embraced martyrdom in Gulab Post and Zarghoon areas of Balochistan.

The president saluted the martyrs for their utmost love for their country and devotion to their duties.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, President Alvi thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.