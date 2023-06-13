President condoles with family members of martyred soldiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday condoled with the bereaved family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom for the country.

He paid tribute to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country's security.

He called over the telephone, the family members of martyred Sepoy Inayatullah and Hasnain Ishtiaq, who embraced martyrdom in Sangwan, Balochistan on June 1, and expressed sympathies with them.

He also hailed the martyrs' patriotism and bravery.

The president also phoned the father of Lance Naek Meraj Uddin who was martyred in North Waziristan on June 3.

Besides, he called the father of Naek Zaheer Abbas who embraced martyrdom in Mir Ali on June 4, and expressed his heartfelt condolence to him.

The president also extend his sympathies to the bereaved family members of Havaldar Muhammad Anwar and Naeb Subedar Ghulam Murtaza who were martyred in Jani Khel on June 4.

President Alvi also contacted the family members of Lance Naek Sabir who embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan on June 5.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, President Alvi thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.