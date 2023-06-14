UrduPoint.com

President Condoles With Family Members Of Martyred Soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday condoled with the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom for the country.

He saluted the martyrs and their families on their passion for sacrifice. He also paid tributes to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country's security.

He telephoned the family members of the soldiers who were martyred in Miran Shah on June 9.

The president talked to the family members of Subedar Asghar Shaheed, Sepoy Naseem Shaheed, and Muhammad Zaman Shaheed.

He also telephoned the family members of Sepoy Saqib ur Rehman who embraced martyrdom in Haider Khel on May 31.

Paying tributes to the services and sacrifices of the martyrs for their country, President Alvi thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the nation.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise.

