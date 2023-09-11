Open Menu

President Condoles With Family Members Of Soldiers Martyred In Janikhel Suicide Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday contacted the family members of the soldiers martyred in Jani Khel suicide attack via telephone and offered condolences to them.

During the telephonic conversation, the president paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country's security, said a press release issued by the President House press wing .

President Alvi shared sympathies with the family members of Naeb Subedar Sanoober Ali, Haladar Aftab Ahmed, and Havaldar Muhammad Arif.

He also condoled the family members of Havaldar Muhammad Imran, Sepoy Ahmed Ali, and Sepoy Muhammad Haseeb Akbar.

Likewise, the president also talked to the family members of Sepoy Zeeshan Nazakat, Abdul Rasheed, and Waris Ali and offered condolences to them.

The president saluted the martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the family members and prayed for a grant of courage for them to bear the loss with equanimity.

