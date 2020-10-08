President condoles with family of army officer martyred in S.Waziristan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the family of army officer Captain Abdullah Zafar, who was martyred in an ambush in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the family of army officer Captain Abdullah Zafar, who was martyred in an ambush in South Waziristan.

The President prayed for the soul of martyred and for grant of fortitude to his family, the President House said.

He also paid rich tribute to the services and sacrifice of Captain Abdullah for the homeland.

