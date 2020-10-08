UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Condoles With Family Of Army Officer Martyred In S.Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:23 PM

President condoles with family of army officer martyred in S.Waziristan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the family of army officer Captain Abdullah Zafar, who was martyred in an ambush in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the family of army officer Captain Abdullah Zafar, who was martyred in an ambush in South Waziristan.

The President prayed for the soul of martyred and for grant of fortitude to his family, the President House said.

He also paid rich tribute to the services and sacrifice of Captain Abdullah for the homeland.

\932

Related Topics

South Waziristan Army Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE leaders hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ah ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait&#039;s new Crown P ..

26 minutes ago

European countries step up anti-COVID-19 restricti ..

3 minutes ago

Web Summit to be held...on the Web

3 minutes ago

Notorious proclaimed offender arrested

4 minutes ago

Twitter must expose user tied to murder conspiracy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.