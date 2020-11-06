UrduPoint.com
President Condoles With Family Of Late Hockey Legend

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

President condoles with family of late hockey legend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the family of Rasheed Junior, the late legend of Pakistan's hockey team, and extended condolence over his death.

The President said Abdul Rasheed Junior rendered invaluable services to the country in the field of hockey.

He said late Rasheed Junior was Pakistan's best center forward.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.

