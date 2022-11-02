President condoles with family of martyred Lance Naik Hazrat Ullah

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the family of Lance Naik Hazrat Ullah, who embraced martyrdom during an attack in South Waziristan on October 27, and expressed his condolences

The president, paid tribute to the martyred personnel for sacrificing his life for the nation, presented a salute to the martyred on his services and prayed for high ranks of the departed soul.

Commiserating with the family members, he prayed for the grant of fortitude to the bereaved.