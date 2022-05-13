President condoles with family of martyred police constable

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday had a telephonic contact with the family of Police Constable Suhail Ahmad Khan, who embraced martyrdom in a traffic accident, and conveyed his condolences.

During the telephonic conversation, he prayed for the departed soul as well as for the fortitude to the bereaved family.

The president also visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to inquire after the health of the injured Constable Raees Khan. He prayed for his early recovery.

Both the police personnel, who met the traffic accident on their way home for leave, were serving at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.