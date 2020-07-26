ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his condolence with Interior Minister Brig. (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah over the death of his brother later Pir Hassan Ahmad,The president in his condolence message, prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

According to a press release, the president also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.