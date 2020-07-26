UrduPoint.com
President Condoles With Interior Minister Over His Brother's Death

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

President condoles with interior minister over his brother's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his condolence with Interior Minister Brig. (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah over the death of his brother later Pir Hassan Ahmad,The president in his condolence message, prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

According to a press release, the president also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

