President condoles with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on death of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed grief over the death of mother of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.