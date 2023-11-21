Open Menu

President Condoles With Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui On Death Of His Mother

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

President condoles with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on death of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed grief over the death of mother of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

MQM Khalid Maqbool Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

22 minutes ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

56 minutes ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

2 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

3 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

16 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan