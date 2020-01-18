UrduPoint.com
President Condoles With Mandviwalla

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited the residence of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and expressed condolence over the death of his eldest son.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, a press release said.

