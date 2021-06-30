President condoles with Pir Qadri

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the residence of Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and expressed condolence over the sad demise of his sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the residence of Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and expressed condolence over the sad demise of his sister.

The president offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed deep grief and sorrow with the family, said a news release.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.