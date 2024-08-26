Open Menu

President Condoles With Rana Tanveer Over His Elder Brother’s Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

President condoles with Rana Tanveer over his elder brother’s death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed his condolence on the death of Rana Afzal Hussain, elder brother of Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Expressing his sympathies with the Federal minister and the bereaved family, the president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

