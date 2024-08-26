President Condoles With Rana Tanveer Over His Elder Brother’s Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed his condolence on the death of Rana Afzal Hussain, elder brother of Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.
Expressing his sympathies with the Federal minister and the bereaved family, the president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism9 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta25 minutes ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister25 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana36 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented36 minutes ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..36 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition51 minutes ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan51 minutes ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool51 minutes ago
-
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO51 minutes ago
-
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told51 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to security forces for unmatched sacrifices51 minutes ago