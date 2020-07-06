ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi along with Begum Samina Alvi Monday visited residence of Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood and expressed their condolences over the demise of his mother.

According to a press release, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.