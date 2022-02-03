President confers gold medal on Chaudhry Awais posthumously for services in Pakistan Movement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday conferred a gold medal posthumously to Chaudhry Mohammad Awais in recognition of his services in the Pakistan Movement

LAHORE, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday conferred a gold medal posthumously to Chaudhry Mohammad Awais in recognition of his services in the Pakistan Movement.

The medal was received by Chaudhry Shahbaz Hussain, the nephew of late Chaudhry Mohammad Awais, at the 28th Annual Gold Medal Awarding Ceremony organized by Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust to recognize the services rendered by Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

The president awarded gold medals to to some 50 workers from all the four provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chitral and Kohistan, and Muslim majority provinces of India and Bengal.

Talking to the media, Chaudhry Shahbaz extended gratitude to the Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust for remembering those who had played their role for the creation of an independent Pakistan.

He said the great nations never forgot their heroes and continued to highlight their achievements.

He recalled that his elders stood by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the Movement and also when the Pakistan Resolution was passed.

When the Jhelum chapter of Muslim League was founded, he said, Chaudhry Mohammad Awais was its president and Zameer Jafri secretary general.

He said his forefathers participated in the 'Tehreek-e-Pakistan' in unfavourable times and played their role for its success.

Chaudhry Shahbaz said he was proud of his elders who worked along with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He recalled that the elite class supported the colonial power during the Pakistan Movement, while the middle class stood by Quaid-e-Azam and struggled for an independent Pakistan.

He urged the younger generation to play their role for the stability of Pakistan.