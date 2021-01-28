President Confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M) On Jordan's Military Chief
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:37 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef A Al Hnaity
The President decorated Jordan's military chief at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
A citation on the occasion read that the Jordanian military chief was awarded in recognition of his services for strengthening Pak-Jordan defence ties.
Senior government and military officials attended the event.