President Confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M) On Jordan's Military Chief

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:37 PM

President confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M) on Jordan's military chief

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef A Al Hnaity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef A Al Hnaity.

The President decorated Jordan's military chief at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

A citation on the occasion read that the Jordanian military chief was awarded in recognition of his services for strengthening Pak-Jordan defence ties.

Senior government and military officials attended the event.

