President confers Hilal-i-Imtiaz on four citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz civil award on four Pakistani citizens in recognition of their services to the country.

The award would be given away by the president at the annual investiture ceremony to be held on March 23, 2024, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

The president conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award on Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Javaid Aslam, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Dr Usman Anwar for their contribution in the field of public service.