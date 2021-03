President confers military awards on officers, personnel of armed forces

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday conferred military awards on the officers and personnel of armed forces here at an investiture ceremony at the President House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday conferred military awards on the officers and personnel of armed forces here at an investiture ceremony at the President House.

The President bestowed the awards on the officers and personnel in recognition of their professionalism, bravery and courage in the war against terrorism.

SITARA-E-BASALAT: Recipients of Sitara-e-Basalat included Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman Shaheed, Commander Bahria Kamran Saeed Gilani, Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, Lt. Commander Bahria Hamad Hassan Maken, Lt Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan Shaheed, Havaldar Nasir Mehmood Shaheed, Naik Farhad Hussain Mughal Shaheed, Lance Naik Muhammad Imran Shaheed, Lance Naik Muhammad Zahid Shaheed, Special Force Technician Bahria Muhammad Abbas Khan Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Shamim Shaheed and Sowar Ihsanullah Khan Shaheed.

HILAL-E-IMTIAZ (Military):Recipients of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) included Lt. General Nigar Johar, Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Major General Syed Nusrat Raza, Rear Admiral Athar Saleem, Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq, Rear Admiral Ahmad Fauzan, Major General Tahir Sardar, Major General Khursheed Muhammad Uttra, Major General Shehla M.

Baqai, Major General Waseem Alamgir, Major General Muhammad Asad Qureshi, Major General Karamat Hussain Shah Bokhari, Major General Rasikh Maqsood, Air Vice Marshal Raja Faheem Shehzad Kayani, Major General Farrukh Saeed, Major General Syed Najeeb Ahmed, Major General Khurram Anwar Qadri, Major General Kamran Khurshid, Major General Ziaur Rehman, Major General Zahid Mehmood, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Syed Shahab Shahid, Major General Azhar Iqbal Abbasi, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Tariq Mehmood, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Adnan Asif Jah Shad, Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Major General Muhammad Zahid Khan, Major General Ghulam Jafar, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Major General Irfan Arshad, Major General Yousaf Jamal, Major General Kashif Nazir, Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Major General Muhammad Yousaf Majoka, Major General Muhammad Shahbaz Khan, Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig, Major General Muhammad Asghar, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Athar Shams, Air Vice Marshal Ibrar Ahmed and Air Vice Marshal Soban Nazir Syed.