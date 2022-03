President confers military awards on officers, jawans

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred military awards on 41 officers and five jawans in an impressive investiture ceremony here at President House.

The president conferred award of Hilal-i-Imtiaz military on Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi, Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Air Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal, Major General Qudrutullah Malik, Major General Aamer Ikram, Major General Hafeezuddin, Major General Muhammad Salman Ashraf, Major General Salman Saleem, Rear Admiral Abid Hameed, Major General Muhammad Zafar Ali, Major General Shahid Hameed Choudhary, Major General Muhammad Qasim Butt, Major General Farhan Tuyyab, Major General Zafar Iqbal, Air Vice Marshal Syed Sabahat Hussain Shah, Air Vice Marshal Imtiaz Sattar, Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan, Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik, Major General Raza Ali Khan, Major General Mumtaz Hussain, Major General Muhammad Shahbaz Tabassum, Major General Khurram Sarfraz Khan, Major General Kashif Zafar, Major General Nayyar Naseer, Major General Tahir Hameed Shah, Major General Zahid Sarwar Malik, Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz, Major General Sarfraz Ahmed, Major General Muhammad Ahmed Malik, Major General Muhammad Ali Khan, Rear Admiral Abdul Samad, Major General Amir Naveed Warraich, Major General Muhammad Ahsan Khattak, Major General Muhammad Aamir Majeed, Major General Muhammad Ejaz Mirza, Major General Shakirullah Khattak, Major General Muhammad Aqeel, Major General Syed Imdad Hussain Shah, Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz and Air Vice Marshal Salman Mahboob.

The president conferred Sitara-e-Basalat on Havaldar Shoaib Ali Shaheed, Lance Havaldar Rehmanul Haq Shaheed, Lance Naik Syed Muhammad Abbas Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Sajid Shaheed and Sepoy Asad Khan Shaheed.