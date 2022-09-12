UrduPoint.com

President Confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) On Malaysia's Royal Navy Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on Malaysia's royal navy chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president adorned the Malaysian Naval Chief with the prestigious award in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening the defence ties between the two countries.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, and was attended by senior officers of the Pakistan and Malaysian navies.

More Stories From Pakistan

