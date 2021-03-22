UrduPoint.com
President Confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) On New Air Chief

Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on new air chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday confered Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He decorated the new air chief with the prestigious award in recognition to his services for the country.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the government and armed forces.

More Stories From Pakistan

