President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on new air chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday confered Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He decorated the new air chief with the prestigious award in recognition to his services for the country.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the government and armed forces.