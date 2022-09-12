President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan Imtiaz (Millitary) upon Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany.

An investiture ceremony in this regard was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday.

Earlier, Malaysian Naval Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany called on Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the maritime sector.

The Malaysian Naval Chief was also briefed about Pakistan Navy's responsibilities and capacity.

Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany admired efforts of Pak-Navy for maritime security in the region.

Uoon his arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting Naval Chief was presented guard of honor.

The visiting dignitary also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.