Open Menu

President Confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Upon Naval Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday conferred the insignia of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The president decorated the Naval Chief with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) awards in recognition of his meritorious services at a special ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Services chiefs and other high officials attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

3 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

13 hours ago
All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

12 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

12 hours ago
 World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

12 hours ago
 Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

12 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

12 hours ago
 De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Austra ..

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan