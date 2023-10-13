President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday conferred the insignia of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The president decorated the Naval Chief with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) awards in recognition of his meritorious services at a special ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Services chiefs and other high officials attended the ceremony.