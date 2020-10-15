UrduPoint.com
President Confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (mly) On Naval Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:02 PM

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (mly) on Naval Chief

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) award on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) award on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here on Thursday.

The President decorated the naval chief with the award in recognition of his meritorious services, at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Federal ministers and senior military and civil officials of the government.

Admiral Muhammad Khan Niazi, the 21st Chief of the Naval Staff, was commissioned in Operational Branch of the Pakistan Navy in January 1985.

He has held important Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore.

In 2004, the government of France conferred upon him the medal of 'Chevalier' in recognition of his commendable services during Tsunami Relief Operations.

He was promoted to the rank of Admiral and appointed as Chief of the Naval Staff on October 7, 2020.

