President Confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Upon Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi

The President has conferred him Nishan-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his exceptionally commendable performance and selfless devotion to the maritime defence of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The President conferred him Nishan-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his exceptionally commendable performance and selfless devotion to the maritime defence of the country.

The impressive ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) in all his professional pursuits exhibited dynamic leadership, impeccable moral strength, exemplary professional competence and remarkable sense of commitment while serving Pakistan Navy. During his outstanding service the Admiral has profoundly contributed in the development of Pakistan Navy.

Federal Ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Air Staff, senior officers of the armed forces and high ranking officials attended the coveted investiture ceremony.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985. The officer undertook initial training at Pakistan Naval academy.

In recognition of his outstanding performance during training, the Admiral was awarded CJCSC Gold Medal and the coveted Sword of Honour. During his distinguished career, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) attained vast experience of both Command and Staff appointments.

Command appointments of the Admiral include Command of two Type 21 ships

PNS BADR and PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab Lahore, Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi. His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation), Director General Naval Intelligence and Chief of Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) is a graduate of Army Command & Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral also holds Master’s Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

