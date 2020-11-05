President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on efik Daferovic

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday conferred the country's highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, efik Daferovic at a special investiture ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday conferred the country's highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, efik Daferovic at a special investiture ceremony.

The ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, besides the delegation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was attended among others by the members of Federal Cabinet, Governor Sindh and senior officers.

National anthems of Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina were also played on the occasion.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi warmly welcomed efik Daferovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina upon arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The distinguished guest was also presented a bouquet on this occasion.

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina is on a two-day (November 4-5) official visit of Pakistan.