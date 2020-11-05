UrduPoint.com
President Confers Nishan-e-Pakistan Award On Bosnian President

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:32 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday conferred the country's highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, efik Daferovic at a special investiture ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday conferred the country's highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, efik Daferovic at a special investiture ceremony.

Held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the ceremony was attended by the visiting Bosnian president's delegation besides members of the Federal cabinet, Sindh and KPK governors, services chiefs, parliamentarians and senior government officials.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina were also played on the occasion.

While reading out the citations, Secretary Cabinet Division Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that efik Daferovic had made great contribution to strengthen the Pak-Bosnian relations.

He said due to his efforts, the Bosnian parliament also issued a statement to denounce the human rights abuses by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Bosnian leadership always lauded Pakistan's support to Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Bosnian war from 1992-95.

He said the ongoing visit of efik Daferovic to Pakistan was aimed at further deepening the bilateral ties and expand cooperation.

He said the conferment of Nishan-e-Pakistan award was in recognition of his services to strengthen Pak-Bosnian ties and cooperation.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi warmly welcomed efik Daferovic, upon arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He also hosted a bouquet for the visiting dignitary and his delegation.

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina is on a two-day (November 4-5) official visit to Pakistan.

