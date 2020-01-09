UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) On Chairman JCSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) on Chairman JCSC

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in recognition of his illustrious services for defence of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in recognition of his illustrious services for defence of the country.

The award was conferred on Chairman JCSC in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here, a President House statement said.

The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and senior military and civil officers.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

41 minutes ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

41 minutes ago

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

56 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

56 minutes ago

Foreign Envoys From 15 Countries Visit India's Jam ..

27 seconds ago

Morality, HR important component of every religion ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.