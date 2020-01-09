President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) on Chairman JCSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in recognition of his illustrious services for defence of the country.

The award was conferred on Chairman JCSC in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here, a President House statement said.

The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and senior military and civil officers.