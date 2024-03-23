Open Menu

President Confers Nishan-i-Pakistan Award On Saudi Defence Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

President confers Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Saudi Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Minister for Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, in a Special Investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal ministers, military top brass and members of the diplomatic corps.

The award was conferred in recognition of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud's meritorious services for Pakistan and its people, enhancing defence cooperation, strengthening of bilateral ties and contributions towards peace efforts in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Saudi Arabia Saud Top

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

46 minutes ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

52 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

57 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

15 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

15 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

15 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

15 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan