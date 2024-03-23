President confers Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Saudi Defence Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Minister for Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, in a Special Investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal ministers, military top brass and members of the diplomatic corps.

The award was conferred in recognition of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud's meritorious services for Pakistan and its people, enhancing defence cooperation, strengthening of bilateral ties and contributions towards peace efforts in the region.