President Confers Nishan-i-Pakistan Upon Amir Of Qatar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:10 PM

President confers Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Amir of Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Amir of Qatar Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan e Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, members of the Federal cabinet, members of the parliament and civil and military officials.

The highest civil award was conferred upon Amir of Qatar in recognition of his efforts for further fostering fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries of Pakistan and Qatar.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President received the visiting dignitary.

