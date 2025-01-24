President Confers Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award On Asif Bashir
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award on Asif Bashir in recognition of his outstanding services in the field of public services.
The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by parliamentarians.
As per the citation read out at the ceremony, Asif Bashir, who is currently posted as Computer Operator at Deputy Commissioner Office in Peshawar, was selected by the Federal ministry of religious affairs as a Moavin-i- Hajj (Hajj Assistant) for the previous year's Hajj operation.
During the Hajj operation, the temperature soared to 51.8 degree due to which several pilgrims had to face extreme difficulties. During such situation, the Hajj Moavineen perform extraordinary and appreciable services which often remain unacknowledged.
The Moavineen basically are responsible for providing facilities to the Pakistani Hujjaj (pilgrims), however they also provide possible facilities to the pilgrims belonging to other countries as well.
Asif Bashir during Hajj days was serving as a Moavin in Mina where tents of the pilgrims belonging to different countries including India were present.
On 9th Zil Hajj, several Pakistani, Indian and British elderly Hujjaj got fainted due to extreme hot weather. Tragically, 1300 people also lost their lives on that day.
In the midst of the crisis, Asif Bashir and his five-member team rushed to the scene, providing first aid to the affected pilgrims, many of whom were Indian citizens. Despite the dire circumstances, Asif Bashir physically carried 26 pilgrims, including 17 Indians, on his shoulders to the hospital. Thanks to his swift actions, the lives of these individuals were saved.
He helped the Hujjaj without knowing that some relatives of the Indian Council General Jeddah were also included among those rescued by him.
In recognition of his heroic efforts, Indian minister for minorities affairs also wrote a letter of appreciation acknowledging the exceptional hospitality and responsibility shown by the Pakistani team.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
QAU leading Pakistan in TIMES World Subject Ranking 20246 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab for promotion of sports at educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
President confers Sitara-i-Imtiaz award on Asif Bashir6 minutes ago
-
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking13 minutes ago
-
Two killed over domestic issue in Swat16 minutes ago
-
Tribute to Zeenat Abdullah Channa to be held at Basant Hall Cultural Center16 minutes ago
-
Read Pakistan holds National Readers' Conference 202516 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil arms smuggling bid, recover arms16 minutes ago
-
Law Minister meets Vice-Chancellor University of London16 minutes ago
-
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal17 minutes ago
-
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's mercy appeal rejected in US: IHC told26 minutes ago
-
Doctors being given interest-free loans: health minister26 minutes ago