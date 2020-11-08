UrduPoint.com
President Congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:21 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday felicitated US President-elect Joe Biden on winning the Presidential elections.

The president conveyed his felicitations on his twitter handle.

He posted "Congratulations President Elect Joe Biden and VP Elect Kamala Harris Looking forward to an improving US role towards world peace specially in Afghanistan, as well as the entire region.

""Pakistan looks forward to our continued long term friendship and a dignified relationship," he further added.

