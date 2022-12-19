President congratulates Argentina on becoming world football champions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated Argentina on becoming the football champions in FIFA world cup.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Outstanding World Cup.

Congratulations Argentina Champions of the World in Football. Wonderful goals by Messi. Well played France coming from behind twice. Mbappe's hat-trick was a treat to watch. Must also congratulate Qatar for holding World Cup 2022 without a blemish."