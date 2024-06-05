President Congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum On Election As Mexican President
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first woman President of Mexico.
"I am proud to share that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim World, who struggled for democracy and women empowerment," he wrote on his official X timeline.
The president said that he was looking forward to further strengthening the bilateral ties under her leadership.
He also expressed his best wishes for her success and the prosperity of Mexico.
