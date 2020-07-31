UrduPoint.com
President Congratulates Country As COVID-19 Cases Drop To Three Figures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said for the first time after May 3, the new coronavirus cases in the country were recorded in three figures at 903.

"Congratulations to Pakistan," the president wrote in a tweet over recent decline in coronavirus cases.

The president attributed the improvement in situation to Allah's blessings, the government's effective strategy and the response of general public towards the pandemic.

"It is Allah's grace, because of Smart Lockdown policies of government, and credit to you, the smart people of Pakistan," he said.

