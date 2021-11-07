UrduPoint.com

President Congratulates Cricket Team For Win Against Scotland

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

President congratulates cricket team for win against Scotland

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for its win against Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations Pakistan cricket team and Pakistan. Winning becomes a good habit. Two more performances to go. Keep up your brilliance and you will come home winners Inshallah."

More Stories From Pakistan

