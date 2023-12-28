President congratulates defense team over successful Fatah II missile test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated Pakistan's defense team on the successful test of the Fatah II missile.

"Congratulations to our brilliant defense team on the successful test of Fatah II missile," the president wrote on social media platform X.

He said the dedication showcased Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding national security and advancing technological prowess.