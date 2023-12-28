Open Menu

President Congratulates Defense Team Over Successful Fatah II Missile Test

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

President congratulates defense team over successful Fatah II missile test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated Pakistan's defense team on the successful test of the Fatah II missile.

"Congratulations to our brilliant defense team on the successful test of Fatah II missile," the president wrote on social media platform X.

He said the dedication showcased Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding national security and advancing technological prowess.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

5 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

14 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

14 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

14 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

14 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

14 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

15 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

15 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

15 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

15 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan