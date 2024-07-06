President Congratulates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian On His Election As President Of Iran
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the President of Iran.
Pakistan and Iran enjoy fraternal ties and I hope that under your leadership our relations will grow further stronger, the president said in a statement.
He expressed his eagerness to work together for the peace and prosperity of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar grieved over death of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's wife10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy displays mangoes at an event in Paris20 minutes ago
-
Terror eradication from country need of hour: Kiyani10 hours ago
-
People's welfare govt's top priority: AJK PM11 hours ago
-
No obstacles in calling APC: PM Coordinator11 hours ago
-
People rush to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather11 hours ago
-
Balochistan Governor directs SSGC to end unannounced gas load shedding11 hours ago
-
No decision yet taken on Internet closure during Muharram: Interior Ministry12 hours ago
-
Armed forces, nation aware of digital terrorism by enemies, united in defeating notorious designs12 hours ago
-
PPP Kohat Division observes Black Day12 hours ago
-
DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram12 hours ago
-
4 drug pushers held, 4.3kg Hashish, Ice recovered12 hours ago