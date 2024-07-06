President congratulates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the President of Iran.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy fraternal ties and I hope that under your leadership our relations will grow further stronger, the president said in a statement.

He expressed his eagerness to work together for the peace and prosperity of the region.