President Congratulates Green Shirts Over ODI Series Sweep Against South Africa
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday congratulated the Pakistan Cricket team for securing a series win over South Africa, with a victory by 36 runs, in the third and final one-day international match.
The president, in a statement, said that the Green Shirts displayed a fabulous game and conveyed his good wishes for the future of the team members.
He expressed the hope that the Pakistan cricket team would continue to perform well in the future as well.
