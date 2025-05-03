Open Menu

President Congratulates Newly Elected CPNE Office Bearers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

The President felicitated Kazam Khan on getting elected as President and Ghulam Nabi Chandio on becoming Secretary General of CPNE.

He also expressed best wishes for Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Deputy Secretary General Tanvir Shaukat and other office bearers.

He expressed hope that the newly elected office bearers will play their role in promotion of high journalistic values in the country.

The President urged the media to promote democratic values in the country.

He said he was hopeful that the newly elected members will continue their efforts for progress of the field of journalism.

He stressed that media should play its role to stop fake news and misinformation.

Media was important in making people aware about important political, social and economic issues, he added.

