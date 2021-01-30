President congratulates Pakistan cricket team over 1st test match win against South Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the first test match against South Africa.

In the match held at National Stadium of Karachi, Pakistan achieved the 88 runs target in 22.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Debutant Nauman Ali got five wickets and fellow spinner Yasir Shah grabbed four to give Pakistan a seven-wicket victory.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket Team on winning the 1st Test Match of the current series against South Africa in a comprehensive manner," the president said on Twitter.

The second test will start on February 4 in Rawalpindi.