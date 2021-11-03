President congratulates Pakistan cricket team over win against Namibia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over its victory against Namibia in the T20 cricket world cup.

In a a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "another good performance by Team Pakistan.

Great batting Rizwan, Babar Azam and Hafeez. My dear Green Shirts you have the talent and skills, but it is finally in the mind that winning becomes a habit. You continue to make us proud."