President Congratulates Pakistan For Win Against West Indies

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 07:58 PM

President congratulates Pakistan for win against West Indies

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday congratulated Pakistan for its win against West Indies in the third one day international cricket match

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday congratulated Pakistan for its win against West Indies in the third one day international cricket match.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I commiserate with the West Indies.

They gave a good fight. Akeel Hosein brought them close to a win and probably deserves to come higher in the innings.""Congratulations again to Pakistan. Great batting by @76Shadabkhan, also gets four wickets when they mattered. Multan had fun."

