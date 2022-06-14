President congratulates Pakistan for win against West Indies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday congratulated Pakistan for its win against West Indies in the third one day international cricket match.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I commiserate with the West Indies.

They gave a good fight. Akeel Hosein brought them close to a win and probably deserves to come higher in the innings.""Congratulations again to Pakistan. Great batting by @76Shadabkhan, also gets four wickets when they mattered. Multan had fun."