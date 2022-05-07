President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday congratulated Shehroze Kashif, first Pakistani and youngest in the world, on scaling Kanchenjunga (8586m) in Nepal

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Well done, @Shehrozekashif2.

You have made us proud once again, MashaAllah.

This time Kanchenjunga 8586m in Nepal. As per his official Instagram account @thebroadboy he is now world's youngest mountaineer who has scaled world's three highest peaks (Everest, K2, Kanchenjunga)."