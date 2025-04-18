President congratulates Saba Talpur on winning bye election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday congratulated Saba Talpur on her success in the bye election in National Assembly constituency NA 213.

He said the success of Saba Talpur in the constituency of NA 213 was reflective of trust of people in Pakistan People's Party.

He expressed hope that Saba Talpur according to ideology of Pakistan People's Party, would come up to the expectations of people of her constituency.

He urged Saba Talpur to work for the resolution of problems of her constituency and for public welfare and well being.

The President thanked the people of NA 213 for reposing confidence in Saba Talpur.